Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

