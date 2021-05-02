GWM Advisors LLC Buys 149,100 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 1,355.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.