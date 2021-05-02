GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

CSF opened at $59.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $61.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

