GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

GD opened at $190.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $191.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.