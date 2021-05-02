GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BCO opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

