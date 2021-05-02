GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in V.F. by 11.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $14,977,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in V.F. by 345.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

V.F. stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

