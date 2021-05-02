HackenAI (HAI) Market Cap Reaches $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00286292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.03 or 0.01133780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00719605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.70 or 0.99916892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

