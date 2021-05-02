Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 320.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWC stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $48.27.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

