HAPI Price Hits $129.93 on Major Exchanges (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. HAPI has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for about $129.93 or 0.00228770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HAPI has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.00855330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.79 or 0.08593421 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.