Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,453 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $60.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23.

