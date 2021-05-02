Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 3,952 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2,454.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $188.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

