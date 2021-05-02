Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $323.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.