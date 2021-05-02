Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $673.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $683.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

