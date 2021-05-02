Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,789. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

