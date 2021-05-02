Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,270 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $228.11 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.68 and a 200-day moving average of $195.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.74.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

