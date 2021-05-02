HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman Sells 147,534 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12.

HCA stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

