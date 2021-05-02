HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDFC Bank stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

