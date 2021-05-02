Head to Head Analysis: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avinger and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.61%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $116.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -226.95% -234.16% -69.35% Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $9.13 million 12.94 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.39 Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inari Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Avinger on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

