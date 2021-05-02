Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.70. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.21. 319,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.03. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

