Helex (HLX) Hits Market Cap of $30,092.33

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Helex has a market cap of $30,092.33 and approximately $4,451.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helex has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.00849005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.38 or 0.08680831 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

