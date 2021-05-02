Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.13 Million

Brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report $173.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.10 million and the lowest is $170.50 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $129.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $699.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.20 million to $709.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $744.55 million, with estimates ranging from $736.46 million to $756.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $72.28. 117,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,621. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

