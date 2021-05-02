Helpico (HELP) Price Up 336.6% Over Last Week

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 336.6% higher against the dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,320.01 and $12.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00287557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.49 or 0.01142772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00719927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.26 or 0.99918049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

