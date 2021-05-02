High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

HLNFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

High Liner Foods stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

