Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

NYSE:ETN opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

