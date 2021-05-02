Highland Capital Management LLC Has $11.25 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

