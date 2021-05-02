Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

