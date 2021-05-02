Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

