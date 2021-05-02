Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $279.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $287.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

