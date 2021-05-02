Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $110.22 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.