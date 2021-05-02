Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of HEP opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEP. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.