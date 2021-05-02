Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.06.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

