Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 56.3% in April

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 1,581,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

