Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

