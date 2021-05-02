Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) vs. Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Value Line alerts:

This table compares Value Line and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 43.60% 32.05% 16.41% Houlihan Lokey 18.06% 19.18% 12.48%

7.4% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Value Line and Houlihan Lokey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Houlihan Lokey 2 4 0 0 1.67

Houlihan Lokey has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Value Line.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Value Line is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Houlihan Lokey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.30 million 7.26 $15.66 million N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey $1.16 billion 3.94 $183.79 million $3.20 20.71

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Risk & Volatility

Value Line has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.