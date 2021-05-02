HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Insider Purchases £16,500 in Stock

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Paul Quested bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).
Shares of HSS opened at GBX 20.60 ($0.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £143.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99. HSS Hire Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17.
