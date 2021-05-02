HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Insider Purchases £16,500 in Stock

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Paul Quested bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

Shares of HSS opened at GBX 20.60 ($0.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £143.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99. HSS Hire Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

