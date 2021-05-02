HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $480.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $526.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

