Huobi Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.70 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $27.00 or 0.00047562 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $4.94 billion and $1.70 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.00858771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,042.02 or 0.08882438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

