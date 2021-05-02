HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Raised to “Buy” at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. 86 Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

HUYA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of HUYA opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. HUYA has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,626,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,740,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,702 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

