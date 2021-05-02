Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

HRNNF stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

