Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.29.

Get Hydro One alerts:

TSE H opened at C$29.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$24.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2536 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.