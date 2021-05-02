Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of HYFM opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,702,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.