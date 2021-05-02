I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,228.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $3,228.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,843,022 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

