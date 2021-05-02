IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REG stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.79, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

