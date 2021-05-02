IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.