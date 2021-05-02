IBM Retirement Fund Has $342,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.