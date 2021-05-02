IBM Retirement Fund Sells 148 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 63,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

NYSE ATR opened at $150.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

