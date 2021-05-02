IBM Retirement Fund Sells 413 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

