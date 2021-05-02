IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Boston Partners grew its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

