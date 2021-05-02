IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

