IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDACORP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

IDA traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $102.48. 407,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.50.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

